Photo 3095
Old Man Tree ~
Had a wonderful walk through the rain forest Park only 15 mins drive.
Walked with my other daughter Shayle who also is a keen photographer.
This old tree & it's roots are fascinating. You are in another world.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
tree.
man.
walk.
bush.
forest.
roots.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing - weathered and a slight decay with the the passing of time and elements ! A wonderful old tree here to harbour all sorts of insects and small animals ! So wonderful to be able to walk through such park .
June 21st, 2022
