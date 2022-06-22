Previous
Old Man Tree ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3095

Old Man Tree ~

Had a wonderful walk through the rain forest Park only 15 mins drive.
Walked with my other daughter Shayle who also is a keen photographer.
This old tree & it's roots are fascinating. You are in another world.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Valerie Chesney

Amazing - weathered and a slight decay with the the passing of time and elements ! A wonderful old tree here to harbour all sorts of insects and small animals ! So wonderful to be able to walk through such park .
June 21st, 2022  
