Photo 3256
Plumed Whistling Ducks ~
On the Sunshine Coast they can be in very
large flocks..
I so like to see them together, their feathers are so beautiful!
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6
365
NIKON D3300
26th November 2022 10:21am
lake.
duck.
feathers.
whistle.
