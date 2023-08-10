Previous
Beautiful Daisies ~ by happysnaps
Beautiful Daisies ~


The colours of the daisies in the local gardens are beautiful!
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
August 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
I love daisies, they flower all year round in our garden
August 9th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
August 10th, 2023  
