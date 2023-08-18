Previous
Two Purple Daisies ~ by happysnaps
Two Purple Daisies ~

such a deep purple...

The daisies are glorious atm so, I decided to post a few different colours.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
My favourite coloured daisy.
August 17th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love those!
August 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely dynamic colour !
August 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely depth of colour
August 17th, 2023  
