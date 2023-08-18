Sign up
Previous
Photo 3516
Two Purple Daisies ~
such a deep purple...
The daisies are glorious atm so, I decided to post a few different colours.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Tags
purple.
,
garden.
,
daisy.
,
flower.
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
My favourite coloured daisy.
August 17th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love those!
August 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely dynamic colour !
August 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely depth of colour
August 17th, 2023
