Previous
Photo 3598
Elegant & Graceful ~
or maybe Swan lake..
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
3
4
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
reflection.
,
feathers.
,
swan.
Corinne C
ace
Great capture and nice framing
November 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - fav
November 7th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh your black swan photos are always so beautiful. They are elegant birds, really. Lovely reflections too.
November 7th, 2023
