Elegant & Graceful ~ by happysnaps
Elegant & Graceful ~


or maybe Swan lake..
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Corinne C ace
Great capture and nice framing
November 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - fav
November 7th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh your black swan photos are always so beautiful. They are elegant birds, really. Lovely reflections too.
November 7th, 2023  
