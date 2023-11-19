Sign up
Photo 3609
Swing High - Swing Low ~ .
this Corella loves to sit in the seed dish & swing back & forth....
until all of the sunflower seed is scattered everywhere..
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
John Falconer
Nice capture
November 18th, 2023
Babs
They are fun aren't they. We have one streaking in our garden at the moment as I write this.
November 18th, 2023
