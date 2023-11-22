Sign up
Previous
Photo 3612
Magpie Mum & Juvenile ~
Photos taken through the window & drizzly rain..
Priceless to witness.
Better on black if you have the time!
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
garden.
,
rain.
,
bird.
,
grass.
,
magpie.
,
juvenile.
Carole Sandford
ace
Making a lot of noise by the looks of it! The markings of your magpies are quite different to ours
November 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great collage
November 21st, 2023
