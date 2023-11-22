Previous
Magpie Mum & Juvenile ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3612

Magpie Mum & Juvenile ~

Photos taken through the window & drizzly rain..
Priceless to witness.
Better on black if you have the time!
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
989% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Making a lot of noise by the looks of it! The markings of your magpies are quite different to ours
November 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great collage
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise