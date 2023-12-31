Sign up
Photo 3651
This Grasshopper Has Eaten Too Much ~
He/she just looked me in the eye!
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Tags
eye.
,
leaf.
,
insect.
,
grasshopper.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So glutenous taking chunks out of your plants ! - great macro shot !
December 30th, 2023
