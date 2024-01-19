Previous
An Elegant Pair Of Swans ~ by happysnaps
An Elegant Pair Of Swans ~

We went to look for the swans after a Dr's appointment.

Found these beauties posing beautifully on the second lake.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
January 18th, 2024  
