Photo 3705
Blue On Blue ~
Chased this pretty blue butterfly/flutterby for 20 minutes waiting for it to land.
This was the best of many!
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
photos
72 followers
72 following
Tags
flower
,
garden.
,
blue.
,
butterfly.
,
insect.
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 21st, 2024
