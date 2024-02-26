Previous
Over My Back Fence ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3709

Over My Back Fence ~


My back neighbor's Hibiscus is in full bloom again!

Couldn't resist another photo of this beauty..
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Photo Details

Babs ace
Gorgeous colours.
February 25th, 2024  
