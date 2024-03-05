Previous
Mr Puss In Our Garden ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3717

Mr Puss In Our Garden ~

Mr Puss is 17 years old.
He wanders from garden to garden.

He is so sweet everyone loves him.
This is his favorite spot in our garden.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous Mr Pussy ! fav
March 4th, 2024  
