Photo 1661
Tiny Photo Bomber ~
Didn't notice this tiny spider until I imported my photos.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th January 2020 6:44pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaves.
,
spider.
,
flower.
,
petals.
