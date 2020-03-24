Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1732
Light & Shadow ~
These red berries caught my eye as the sun shone on them.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4007
photos
62
followers
65
following
474% complete
View this month »
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
Latest from all albums
1729
2272
1730
2273
1731
2274
1732
2275
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st March 2020 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves.
,
light.
,
plant.
,
berries.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close