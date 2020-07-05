Sign up
Photo 1835
View From The Big Wheel No 2 ~
Taken from 1/2 way up, difficult for a clear shot as the reflection was bad
The Glasshouse Mountains , as the crow flies, is 20 K’s. away.
A beautiful view from up high.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd July 2020 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holidays.
,
wheel.
,
beach.
,
view.
,
glasshouse
,
mountains.
,
sand.
