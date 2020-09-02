Sign up
Photo 1894
More Daisies ~
Can’t resist a daisy.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4331
photos
72
followers
75
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
SM-N920I
Taken
23rd August 2020 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Tags
garden.
,
daisy.
,
flower.
Diana
ace
Lovely daisies.
September 1st, 2020
