Photo 1934
Elusive Golden Pheasant ~
This gorgeous bird kept to the undergrowth.
Very hard to capture.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4411
photos
72
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th September 2020 12:43pm
Tags
golden.
,
bird.
,
feathers.
,
pheasant.
Lou Ann
ace
Such gorgeous feathers.
October 11th, 2020
