Saville Gardens at night by happyteg
Saville Gardens at night

We enjoyed a wonderful, but long walk around Virginia Water ending up at Saville Gardens. A quick coffee, then an enchanting walk back to the car at dusk!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Terry Gibson

