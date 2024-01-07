Previous
snowdrop by happyteg
7 / 365

snowdrop

Whilst munging around at Sherfield on Lodden, I espied this early snowdrop. Not the best example or the best photo, but the sun was shining and it brought a glimpse of the Spring to come! Probably after a spell of cold winter to come!
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Terry Gibson

ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise