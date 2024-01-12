Previous
Jigsaw challenge by happyteg
11 / 365

Jigsaw challenge

Enjoying bringing order to a 1000 piece jigsaw!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Terry Gibson

ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise