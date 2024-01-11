Previous
Tilly by happyteg
11 / 365

Tilly

I met Tilly at the Feathers and Fur Raptor Centre at Moss End Garden Village. A great experience with good photo opportunities. However my heart went out to Tilly, owned by Sadie, a spaniel/Weimaraner cross, who cant stand the cold!
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Terry Gibson

ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
