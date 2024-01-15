Previous
Next
Honey waiting for her ball by happyteg
14 / 365

Honey waiting for her ball

Beautiful winters day over Barossa Common.
Honey will always pose for me if there is a ball game at the end of it!
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Terry Gibson

ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise