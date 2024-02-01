Previous
Me and my shadow! by happyteg
31 / 365

Me and my shadow!

Lovely here over Barissa Common as I walk with my dog, Honey.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Terry Gibson

ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise