31 / 365
Me and my shadow!
Lovely here over Barissa Common as I walk with my dog, Honey.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Terry Gibson
ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908B
Taken
1st February 2024 3:19pm
Tags
honey
