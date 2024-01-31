Previous
Worldham Golf Course wildlife by happyteg
Worldham Golf Course wildlife

Enjoyed a round at Worldham G C with Tim and Pete. 2 Egyptian Geese joined us, but didn't seem too impressed with the golf!
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Terry Gibson

@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
