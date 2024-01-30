Previous
Pegleg the pheasant by happyteg
29 / 365

Pegleg the pheasant

He has a dodgy leg, so loves feeding off the reserved tees at Blacknest Golf Club. Either that or he just finds it fun to watch me miss a putt!
