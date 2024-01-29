Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Play ball Master
Pleasant walk over Barossa Common with Honey. This after a full on morning in the garden, aided again by Honey and her ball!
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Terry Gibson
ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK.
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
29th January 2024 3:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
honey
