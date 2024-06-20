Previous
Patio Rose in garden by happyteg
156 / 365

Patio Rose in garden

One of my favourite's- Poets Wife as it has a stunning scent to it.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Terry Gibson

@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
