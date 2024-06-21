Previous
Unusual Azalea bonsai by happyteg
157 / 365

Unusual Azalea bonsai

Had this in my collection for years, with unusual flowers, although some more usual flowers are in evidence!
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Terry Gibson

