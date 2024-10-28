Sign up
Previous
Photo 2705
Autumn in the blue hour
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
7
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3329
photos
244
followers
215
following
741% complete
View this month »
20
7
3
365
OM-5
28th October 2024 4:42pm
Tags
autumn
,
colour
,
blue-hour
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful full frame shot
October 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful colored leaves and a nice carpet below.
October 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice Autumn color
October 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful warm colors against the blue and green background
October 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 28th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Delightful
October 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
October 28th, 2024
