The Lake's so Bright by heftler
25 / 365

The Lake's so Bright

I Gotta Wear [a Neutral Density Filter].

Just kidding, I don't have one of those.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Mark

@heftler
Milanie ace
Really nice shot
November 9th, 2022  
