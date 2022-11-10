Previous
ISO 100 x ICM by heftler
26 / 365

ISO 100 x ICM

Experimenting with ICM.

Is it perfect?

No, but it's a start.

Have I taken blurrier photos than this by accident?

...yes.
10th November 2022

Mark

@heftler
7% complete

Photo Details

