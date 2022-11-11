Previous
Next
Remember by heftler
27 / 365

Remember

"The only thing that scares me is being forgotten. Better to be dead than forgotten," Wednesday, American Gods.

Perfect day for extension tubes to arrive in the mail.

Coin: https://www.shirepost.com/products/american-gods-moon-coin-shadows-liberty-head-coin
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Mark

@heftler
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Very nice pov and very important message, “Remember liberty”.
November 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise