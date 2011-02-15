Previous
(2011 project) Parking lot experiment
Photo 46

(2011 project) Parking lot experiment

Shot from a level of the James Smith carpark that is now closed due to earthquake damage - had fun capturing the trail lights as the cars whizzed around.
15th February 2011

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
