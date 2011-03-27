Sign up
Photo 85
Rainy Wellie
(2011 project) a mistake photo that started my love of in camera movement images when hubby told me not to delete it and I realised how cool it was
27th March 2011
27th Mar 11
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 1000D
Taken
27th March 2011 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
its so great!
March 27th, 2021
