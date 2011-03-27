Previous
Rainy Wellie by helenw2
Photo 85

Rainy Wellie

(2011 project) a mistake photo that started my love of in camera movement images when hubby told me not to delete it and I realised how cool it was
27th March 2011 27th Mar 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
940% complete

kali ace
its so great!
March 27th, 2021  
