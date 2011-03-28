Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 86
Triangles
(2011 project) sunlit triangles on our outdoor fence. Always remember this shot as my first potd with my new (at the time) Canon 7D, as the shutter on my 1000D had died on my rainy day shoot the day before from overuse!
28th March 2011
28th Mar 11
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
3435
photos
50
followers
33
following
941% complete
View this month »
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
28th March 2011 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close