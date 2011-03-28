Previous
Next
Triangles by helenw2
Photo 86

Triangles

(2011 project) sunlit triangles on our outdoor fence. Always remember this shot as my first potd with my new (at the time) Canon 7D, as the shutter on my 1000D had died on my rainy day shoot the day before from overuse!
28th March 2011 28th Mar 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
941% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise