Photo 209
The Albatross
(2011 project) my favourite fountain - at Frankitts Lagoon on the Wellington waterfront
29th July 2011
29th Jul 11
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
29th July 2011 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
