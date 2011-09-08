Previous
Next
One day to Goal by helenw2
Photo 249

One day to Goal

(2011 project) they made a rugby field in Civic Square and I had fun making it look like the silver fern ball was going over the goal posts
8th September 2011 8th Sep 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise