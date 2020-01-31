Previous
Next
Ode to New York by helenw2
Photo 2929

Ode to New York

so cool to see these guys, walked past three times to get this shot that reminded me of the famous New York "Lunch on a Skyscraper" image
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
802% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise