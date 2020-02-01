Previous
Peeking Out by helenw2
Photo 2930

Peeking Out

I had the privilege of meeting 4 month old burmese babies Otto and Maia today and thought this was so cute as they looked outside together with their tails entwined!
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous image!
February 2nd, 2020  
