Previous
High Flyer by helenw2
Photo 4805

High Flyer

enjoyed photographing the white Heron that is currently spending time at the Waikanae Estuary
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
How cool is this image? One, that you captured it so beautifully and two, that this heron is spending time at the estuary.
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise