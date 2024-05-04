Previous
Blind Leading the Blind by helenw2
Photo 4806

Blind Leading the Blind

happy to capture these two blinking at the same time in Willis Street.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Corinne C ace
Fantastic capture! I like their matching outfit and the synchronized step!
May 4th, 2024  
