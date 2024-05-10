Previous
Air Traffic Control by helenw2
Air Traffic Control

crazy amount of waxeyes at my friends place today - happy to capture two in flight!
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Babs ace
Excellent timing I hope they didn't collide
May 10th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Terrific capture.
May 10th, 2024  
Karen ace
Fabulous shot! Really neat to see both of them in flight. Love your title!
May 10th, 2024  
