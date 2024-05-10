Sign up
Previous
Photo 4812
Air Traffic Control
crazy amount of waxeyes at my friends place today - happy to capture two in flight!
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
10th May 2024 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Excellent timing I hope they didn't collide
May 10th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Terrific capture.
May 10th, 2024
Karen
ace
Fabulous shot! Really neat to see both of them in flight. Love your title!
May 10th, 2024
