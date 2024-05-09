Sign up
Previous
Photo 4811
Winter Wardrobe
love this guys getup today on Lambton Quay - he fit in very well with the shop display.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
4
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4811
photos
80
followers
67
following
1318% complete
View this month »
4804
4805
4806
4807
4808
4809
4810
4811
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
9th May 2024 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
A tradie on a break maybe? Great capture of him in situ
May 9th, 2024
julia
ace
Fantastic juxtaposition..
May 9th, 2024
Christina
ace
Love it!
May 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
Brilliant well spotted fav
May 9th, 2024
