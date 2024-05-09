Previous
Winter Wardrobe by helenw2
Photo 4811

Winter Wardrobe

love this guys getup today on Lambton Quay - he fit in very well with the shop display.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
A tradie on a break maybe? Great capture of him in situ
May 9th, 2024  
julia ace
Fantastic juxtaposition..
May 9th, 2024  
Christina ace
Love it!
May 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Brilliant well spotted fav
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise