Previous
Photo 4810
The Early Bird
had fun shooting magpies on my neighbours lawn this afternoon
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
365
X-T5
8th May 2024 12:27pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
May 8th, 2024
