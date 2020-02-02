Previous
Cat and Mouse by helenw2
Photo 2931

Cat and Mouse

Not to be outdone, my one year old showed me a few of his tricks - good to see fat white cats can still jump!
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Pam Knowler ace
Love it! Fabulous capture!
February 2nd, 2020  
