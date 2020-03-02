Previous
Second City of Sails by helenw2
Second City of Sails

never seen this many boats in our harbour before and I knew my ex-colleague would be all over it - she was in the small black RIB front left shooting all the action!
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Carole G ace
I like your processing of this shot
March 4th, 2020  
