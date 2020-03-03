Sign up
Photo 2961
Dopplegangers
spotted this schoolgirl chilling out and couldn't believe it when I was choosing my favourite shot with the other lady wandering past looking very like her!
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
3rd March 2020 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
