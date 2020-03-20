Previous
Natures Dance by helenw2
Photo 2978

Natures Dance

our trip to Glenburn, took Che with us and had fun in the grasses near the dead trees
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
