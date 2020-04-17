Previous
Electrical Swarm by helenw2
Electrical Swarm

have a blue hour challenge so took a quick spin into town to shoot the swirly whirly light sculpture and found a swarm of birds swooping all over the place as well!
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
