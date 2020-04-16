Previous
Washed Up by helenw2
Photo 3005

Washed Up

Pleased to do an essential shop for my parents who are over 70 today and drove out to their place in Plimmerton - nice to see some different scenery and get some fresh air on the beach!
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
823% complete

Photo Details

